Khaka and Wolvaardt guide Proteas Women to unassailableT20I series lead

Ayabonga Khaka and Laura Wolvaardt produced leading performances as the Proteas Women claimed a six-wicket triumph over Pakistan in the second T20 International (T20I) in Benoni on Friday.





Khaka returned figures of three for 10 in her two overs to help restrict Pakistan to 100/9 in a rain-reduced 14 overs before Wolvaardt top-scored with an unbeaten 40* off 29 balls to guide South Africa to a 2-0 series lead with one match left to play.

Following a delay of almost two hours due to inclement weather, the hosts won the toss and elected to bowl first. The opening seam pair of Marizanne Kapp (1/25) and Masabata Klaas (2/14) removed three of Pakistan’s top four batters. Muneeba Ali (12) was bowled by Kapp, before Klaas accounted for Gull Feroza (4) and Eyman Fatima (0), leaving the visitors on 28/3 in the revised powerplay.

Pakistan then lost their fifth wicket in the following over, with wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta running out Zafar to reduce the subcontinent outfit to 61/5 after eight overs.

Disciplined bowling from the South Africans continued as youngster Kayla Reyneke (1/16) claimed her third international wicket, dismissing the dangerous Fatima Sana (9), before Nonkululeko Mlaba (1/16) joined the wicket-taking effort by bowling Tuba Hassan (5).

Heading into the final three overs on 78/7, Pakistan managed to add a valuable 22 runs despite a double strike from Khaka in the penultimate over, as the tourists closed on 100/9 in their allotted 14 overs

In their chase of 101 runs for victory, the Proteas Women made a solid start with bat in hand through openers Tazmin Brits (29) and Suné Luus (13), racing to 30/0 in the fourth over before Luus was trapped LBW by Sadia Iqbal (2/15).

That breakthrough did little to slow the home side’s momentum, as Brits and captain Laura Wolvaardt (40*) combined for a 36-run partnership for the second wicket to put the Proteas firmly in control.

The stand was eventually broken when Iqbal claimed her second wicket of the evening, with Brits caught in the deep. Pakistan struck again soon after, removing Dané van Niekerk (3) leg-before to leave South Africa on 71/3 after 10 overs.

Requiring 30 runs for victory from the final four overs, Wolvaardt led with composure, sharing a 29-run partnership with Marizanne Kapp (9), before the skipper and Nadine de Klerk (4*) wrapped up the contest with four balls to spare.

The third and final T20I will take place on Monday, 16 February, at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Proteas Women’s T20I Squad:





Laura Wolvaardt (Fidelity Titans) (Captain), Tazmin Brits (DP World Lions), Nadine de Klerk (World Sports Betting Western Province), Annerie Dercksen (Garden Route Badgers), Lara Goodall (World Sports Betting Western Province), Ayanda Hlubi (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Sinalo Jafta (DP World Lions), Marizanne Kapp (World Sports Betting Western Province), Ayabonga Khaka (DP World Lions), Masabata Klaas (Fidelity Titans), Suné Luus (Fidelity Titans), Karabo Meso (DP World Lions), Nonkululeko Mlaba (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Kayla Reyneke (World Sports Betting Western Province) and Dané van Niekerk (World Sports Betting Western Province)