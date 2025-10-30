Kapp says crushing England win 'wasn't easy'

They recorded a 125-run victory over England to reach their first-ever final.

Marizanne Kapp, who took five wickets, says the team felt a distinct sense of calm before the game.

“It wasn't easy. There was a calmness in the group for some reason. We just felt like what will happen, will happen. Once we loss the toss, we were actually happy that we batted first.

“Just looking at the stats of this ground and how it's been going this World Cup, I feel like they probably felt they were going to roll us over, like we did in the first game against them. Our two openers set it up beautifully for us to come in and play our natural game."

South Africa crush England to reach Women's World Cup final

The Proteas now await the winner of the second semi-final between holders Australia and India for the title clash on Sunday in the outskirts of Mumbai.

South Africa has made their third straight final of a women's World Cup two in T20 tournaments and their first in the 50-over marquee competition.

They were beaten by England in the semi-finals of the last two ODI World Cups in 2017 and 2022.