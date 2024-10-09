Jurgen Klopp to return as head of Red Bull football operations

"After nearly 25 years on the sidelines, I couldn't be more excited to be involved in a project like this," said Klopp, who left Liverpool at the end of last season after nine years in charge.





The 57-year-old will start his tenure on January 1, 2025.





According to a statement released by the Austrian energy drinks brand on Wednesday, "Klopp will not interfere in the day-to-day business of the clubs, but rather take on a higher-level strategic position."





"I couldn't be more excited," Klopp said, adding "I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs."





Sky Germany reports Klopp's contract includes an exit clause which allows him to take over as manager of the German national side should be approached.





The former Borussia Dortmund head coach rejuvenated Liverpool, winning the Premier League and Champions League during his tenure at Anfield.





ALSO READ: