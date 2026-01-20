Jonsson Workwear Durban Open puts East Coast in global golf spotlight

The R6 million (dependant on the $US exchange rate) tournament will be played at the historic Durban Country Club from 19-22 February in partnership with the City of Durban.

A strong field of South African and international golfers will head to a city that is fast establishing itself as a key destination in world golf for rising stars to make their mark in the game. This comes alongside a revamped Durban Country Club golf course that has been elevated back to its true championship potential.

CEO and Chairman of Jonsson Workwear, Nick Jonsson, shared, “Bringing the Jonsson Workwear Open back to Durban is incredibly meaningful for us. This is where our business was built, and where our headquarters are still located. Seeing it return to the Durban Country Club, one of South Africa’s great historic courses, and witnessing international golfers experience the rejuvenated course makes this homecoming even more memorable. Durban has a proud sporting heritage and we’re proud to partner with the city in hosting an event that spotlights excellence right here on our doorstep.”

The Jonsson Workwear Durban Open forms part of the South African Swing of four tournaments that will tee off the new season on the HotelPlanner Tour, the main feeder to the DP World Tour.

As the final tournament on this opening swing, the Jonsson Workwear Durban Open will play a key role in the quest of South African professionals to make a fast start on the Road to Mallorca Rankings and thereby try and gain promotion to the DP World Tour for next season.

“The Jonsson Workwear Durban Open, as part of our co-sanctioned tournaments with the HotelPlanner Tour, is an extremely valuable element of the global pathway for our Sunshine Tour members. Through consistent exposure on the HotelPlanner Tour, we have seen several members graduate onto the DP World Tour. Jonsson Workwear shares this vision of developing greatness on our fairways, and particularly in Durban which has a rich golf heritage,” said Thomas Abt, Commissioner of the Sunshine Tour.

The partnership with Jonsson Workwear, the City of Durban and Durban Country Club has indeed yielded great success for South African professional golf.

JC Ritchie, the winner of this tournament in 2022, became the first South African golfer in history to finish top of the Road to Mallorca Rankings last season, thereby graduating to the DP World Tour.

Durban Country Club’s hosting of the 2025 Investec South African Open was another seminal golf moment for the city as South Africa’s Dylan Naidoo became the first South African player of colour to win his national Open.

Mr Musa Mbhele, City Manager of eThekwini Municipality, said: “Durban is proud to be the host of a premier golf tournament this February, bringing together top local and international talent for a celebration of sport, community, and economic growth. Hosting the tournament in the city is set to promote Durban as a global sporting destination while showcasing the city’s world-class facilities and vibrant culture. Young athletes, especially from the disadvantage areas, will be inspired and encouraged to participate in golf through golf clinics, school and mentorship outreach programs as well as community initiatives.

“This tournament will foster social cohesion and create a platform where diverse communities can come together to enjoy the spirit of competition and friendship. This is an opportunity for local youngsters to learn from the professionals, sparking interest in golf and building skills while living a healthy lifestyle.”

The HotelPlanner Tour has a long history of co-sanctioned success in South Africa, with this being the sixth consecutive year that the tour tees off its season in the country.

Jamie Hodges, HotelPlanner Tour Director, said: “Starting our season in South Africa is always a highlight of our schedule, where our players have the opportunity to play alongside the Sunshine Tour’s best. We are delighted to be back again in 2026.”

“We are also very excited to visit Durban this year, with its rich history in our sport. Durban Country Club will provide an outstanding test for our players, and having hosted the Investec South African Open just last year, it is the perfect setting to close out our South African Swing. We are incredibly grateful to the Sunshine Tour, Jonsson Workwear and the City of Durban for their commitment to this event.”



