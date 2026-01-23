Injuries force two changes in South Africa T20 World Cup squad

Batsman Tony de Zorzi and all-rounder Donovan Ferreira were both ruled out. They have been replaced by batsmen Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs – who were both surprise omissions from the original squad.





Veteran batsman David Miller will miss a three-match series against the West Indies next week because of a groin injury and will need to pass a fitness test before joining the flight to India.





The left-handed De Zorzi, who has played in two T20 internationals, was a surprise choice when the original squad was announced three weeks ago.





De Zorzi suffered a hamstring injury in a one-day international in India last month. He missed the SA20 and according to a statement by Cricket South Africa “has not progressed as expected in his rehabilitation”.





ALSO READ: Springboks to meet All Blacks in USA for first time





The hard-hitting Ferreira broke his collarbone in an SA20 match last week.





Rickelton was the leading run-scorer in the league phase of the SA20, which finishes on Saturday, while Stubbs was regarded as one of South Africa’s leading T20 players before suffering a dip in form last year.





Coach Shukri Conrad said he was optimistic that Miller would be able to recover in time.





"He had a follow-up scan today, and the results were positive," he said.





Left-handed batsman Rubin Hermann will replace Miller for the West Indies series, which starts in Paarl on Tuesday.





Revised South African squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs



