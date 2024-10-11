Injured Bavuma to miss first Test against Bangladesh
Updated | By Newswatch
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the first Test against Bangladesh after scans revealed a left tricep muscle strain.
Cricket South Africa said on Friday that he will travel with the squad to Dhaka on Tuesday and continue his recovery under the supervision of the Proteas medical team in preparation for the second Test.
Aiden Markram will captain the side in the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, starting on 21 October.
Titans batter Dewald Brevis has been added to the squad as cover.
The 21-year-old earns his maiden Test call-up after representing South Africa A against Sri Lanka A last month, where he scored 49 and 74 in the second four-day match.
Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has been named as a replacement for Nandre Burger, who will miss the tour due to a lumbar stress fracture.
Burger will now commence his rehabilitation with the Cricket South Africa and World Sports Betting Western Province medical teams.
