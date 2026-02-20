India search for 'perfect game' as South Africa loom in Super Eights

Abhishek suffered his third duck in a row against the Netherlands on Wednesday as the co-hosts completed a perfect campaign with a fourth win in Group A.





While they remain unbeaten, India's performances have been less convincing and they will need to step up a gear in their first Super Eights encounter -- a rematch of the 2024 final against South Africa on Sunday in Ahmedabad.





Suryakumar Yadav's side eased past the Netherlands by 17 runs with Shivam Dube (66) the mainstay of a batting order that has lacked consistency so far.





"I don't think we've played our perfect game yet," India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate told reporters on Wednesday.





"But we've had contributions from most of the players now, barring Abhishek, and I think we're moving in the right direction."





Looking ahead to the Super Eights, he added: "It's a good time to peak. And like I say, we haven't played our best game yet, but this is the time to bring it to the table."

India were in trouble in their opening group match at 77-6 against the USA before Suryakumar hit an unbeaten 84 to rescue his side.





Ishan Kishan made half-centuries in the team's wins over Namibia and Pakistan.





But his opening partner Abhishek, the world's number one ranked T20 batsman, is on the crest of a slump.





"It's not a big issue. He batted really well in the nets last night, which is the first thing you look at," said ten Doeschate of Abhishek.





"You just want to make sure he's feeling well himself and the rhythm is there."





Ten Doeschate, a former Dutch international, said, "I think he's well aware of how good a player he is, and I think he understands that a small run of form like this can happen."





The swashbuckling Abhishek has a punishing strike-rate of more than 192 in 41 international matches since his debut in 2024.





Dube, who was named player of the match on Wednesday after also taking 2-35 with ball, said the team were ready to face South Africa.





"As a team everyone is very confident and they are backing themselves.





"It's just about being ready, play well, give 100 percent on that day."





India will also face Zimbabwe and the West Indies in Group 1 of the Super Eights. The top two in the group will advance to the semi-finals.



