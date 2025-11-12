India bank on formidable home Test record in Proteas series





India's recent 2-0 sweep of West Indies took them past South Africa to be the third most successful team at home in Test cricket.





They have 122 wins in the five-day format in India, behind only Australia, who have 262 home wins and England who have 241.





India's excellent home run suffered a setback last year when New Zealand achieved a rare 3-0 Test sweep on Indian soil.





The hosts bounced back in style against the West Indies last month with a 2-0 sweep in Gill's first home assignment as Test captain.





That followed a 2-2 draw in the five-Test series in England, Gill's first in charge.





South Africa beat Australia to win the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's in June and recently drew 1-1 in Pakistan.





Under captain Temba Bavuma they will be no pushovers despite many of their players making their debuts in India.





"This series is crucial for the new WTC cycle, especially since South Africa is the defending champion," India pace bowler Mohammed Siraj told broadcasters JioStar.





"While they drew 1-1 with Pakistan, we're confident from our own good form.





"We created a positive environment, performed well in England and won against the West Indies."









- Bavuma experience -





Gill, 26, has led from the front after the retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin.





He scored 754 runs against England and an unbeaten 129 to set up victory in the second Test against the West Indies.





Gill has hinted he would like pitches prepared that provide a balance between bat and ball, rather than the sharply spinning surfaces that have been prevalent in the past.





The pitch at Eden Gardens is expected to aid reverse swing but become slower as the match progresses.





India have been boosted by the return of livewire wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who recently led India A against South Africa A in two four-day matches.





Pant, a flamboyant left-handed batsman and chattering presence behind the stumps, missed the West Indies series as he recovered from a foot fracture.





India's back-up wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel could be included as a batsman after twin centuries in the second match against South Africa A.





The visitors will feature several players, including Bavuma, who warmed up for the series by playing for South Africa A last week when they beat India A by five wickets.





Bavuma, who has captained South Africa in 10 Tests -- winning nine and drawing one -- missed the tour of Pakistan, where Aiden Markram stood in as captain.





Eight of South Africa's squad have never played a Test in India.





Bavuma, opening batsman Markram, and pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada have the most experience of Indian conditions.





Batsman Zubayr Hamza and left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy were on the 2019 tour, and Simon Harmer played in 2015.





South Africa have a poor recent record in India, having lost their previous two series 3-0. Their last series win came under Hansie Cronje in 2000.





The second Test is in Guwahati beginning on November 22 and will be followed by three one-day internationals and five Twenty20 matches.





