Howe confident Newcastle will find 'X factor'

The 26-year-old Sweden international joined Premier League champions Liverpool for a British-record fee of £125 million ($169 million) on transfer deadline day, ending a protracted saga.

Howe plugged the huge gap in his front line with a club-record £69 million swoop for Germany international Nick Woltemade late in the transfer window while Yoane Wissa arrived from Brentford in a deal worth £55 million.

Woltemade, 23, is still finding his feet in the Premier League while a knee injury has prevented 29-year-old DR Congo forward Wissa from making his debut.

"In an ideal world you have a full pre-season to iron out any issues you have," Newcastle manager Howe said on Tuesday. "You're forming your partnerships and team relationships so they're formed for the start of the season.

"We're in the position where we're going to have to do it as we play. I have no issue with doing that, I've done it before."

Newcastle, who launch the defence of their League Cup crown on Wednesday, have won just one of their six games in all competitions, keeping four clean sheets but managing just four goals.

The Magpies are 13th in the Premier League table with just one win in five matches.

Former Stuttgart forward Woltemade scored on his debut in a 1-0 victory over Wolves on September 13 but drew a blank in Sunday's tepid 0-0 draw at Bournemouth, when genuine chances were at a premium.

"I don't think any comparison to Alex is favourable to any player," said Howe. "I wouldn't do that in other positions. Every player is unique and Nick is certainly that.

"The biggest thing is the foundation is solid. The team is playing with strength, it's just missing that X factor that I think will come."

Howe, who made seven changes to the side that lost 2-1 to Barcelona in the Champions League last week at Bournemouth, is likely to shuffle his pack once again for Wednesday's League Cup third-round clash with third-tier Bradford.

Newcastle beat Liverpool in the League Cup final last year to end their 56-year wait for a major trophy.