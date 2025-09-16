Hovland set for debut at Nedbank Golf Challenge

Hovland will make his third consecutive Ryder Cup appearance at Bethpage Black next week, as Team Europe look to defend the trophy they won two years ago. The 27-year-old made history during that victory in Rome as he and fellow Scandinavian Ludvig Åberg recorded a 9&7 victory over World Number One Scottie Scheffler and five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka.The World Number 11 and 2023 FedExCup champion was the first player from Norway to win on both the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR and claimed his 11worldwide title with his victory at the Valspar Championship in Florida in March.Hovland said: “I’m excited to tee it up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge for the first time this December. I’ve had a lot of cool experiences at DP World Tour events around the world, and I’m looking forward to adding this one to the list.“It’s an event that has a lot of history, a great list of winners and, of course, in honour of Gary Player, so I’m sure it will be a great week.”This year’s Nedbank Golf Challenge will once again feature the popular Hospitali-TEE Lounge, offering an unrivalled viewing experience for fans.The Hospitali-TEE Lounge offers access to the day’s golf, an unlimited premium bar and buffet, a Nedbank Golf Challenge merchandise voucher, a seat on the VIP grandstand at the 18green, a photo opportunity with the trophy, live entertainment, daily prizes and a player autograph opportunity.This enhanced fan experience is centrally located close to the public village, with an air-conditioned facility that brings the best of the Nedbank Golf Challenge to the comfort of the Lounge with indoor and outdoor seating and a live TV feed of the golf.



