Hluhluwe’s pride takes the Bulls by the horns

On the latest episode of 'To The Last Drop', Sharks star Phepsi Buthelezi discusses the tough challenge ahead as they prepare to face the Bulls at Loftus.

With the Bulls coming off a dominant win over the Stormers in Cape Town, Buthelezi acknowledges that it won't be easy.

However, he's confident that the Sharks are up to the challenge and can deliver a strong performance to close the gap on the points table.

Buthelezi also reflects on his journey to becoming a Springbok and the deep connection he feels to his roots in Hluhluwe.

This episode also takes a closer look at upcoming URC matchups and recaps the action from the Six Nations.

Listen to the latest episode below.