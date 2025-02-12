Hluhluwe’s pride takes the Bulls by the horns
Updated | By Liam del Carme & ECR
In this episode of 'To The Last Drop', Phepsi Buthelezi previews the Sharks vs. Bulls, chats about his Springbok journey, and discusses the latest URC action.
With the Bulls coming off a dominant win over the Stormers in Cape Town, Buthelezi acknowledges that it won't be easy.
However, he's confident that the Sharks are up to the challenge and can deliver a strong performance to close the gap on the points table.
Buthelezi also reflects on his journey to becoming a Springbok and the deep connection he feels to his roots in Hluhluwe.
This episode also takes a closer look at upcoming URC matchups and recaps the action from the Six Nations.
Listen to the latest episode below.
About the 'To The Last Drop' podcast hosts
Liam Del Carme
Liam is one of the country's most enduring sports writers. His time in the newsrooms pre-dates rugby turning professional in the 1990s. He has been in the employ of broadsheet newspapers The Argus, Sunday Independent, This Day and Beeld, and is currently the rugby writer at The Sunday Times. Liam has reported at six Rugby World Cups and around 20 Currie Cup finals.
He loves cooking and travel and is the author of the book 'WINGING IT – On tour with the Boks'. When time allows, he is a television pundit and writes a regular column on timeslive.co.za under the title ‘The Worst of Times’.
Brenden Nel
Rugby has always been a passion for Brenden, so much so that he made it a career. Since first entering a newsroom at the Citizen almost three decades ago, he has written for some of the biggest titles in the world, including Rapport, the Independent (UK), The Times (UK), South China Morning Post and a host of others. Currently, he covers all things rugby for Supersport.com and has reported on no less than four World Cups, five Sevens World Cups and around 250 test matches in total.
Brenden is also the author of 'Derick Hougaard – Dieware storie van Loftus se Liefling' and has a popular YouTube channel under his name. He loves nothing more when away from the game than a glass of good red wine, a good fire and spending time with his wife and four rescue dogs.
Listen to previous episodes via the full 'To the Last Drop' channel below:
