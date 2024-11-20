Hendrikse brothers start for South Africa against Wales

Jaden and Jordan Hendrikse –- the 36th set of Springbok brothers -– have been paired at halfback for the season’s final Test against a Wales team that has suffered 11 consecutive Test defeats.





Jaden (scrum-half) and Jordan (fly-half) Hendrikse are the first set of brothers to appear together since Dan and Robert du Preez featured against Wales in Washington DC at the start of the 2018 season.





The last time a set of brothers were included in the starting team was in the World Cup pool match against Scotland in 2015, when front-rowers Jannie and Bismarck du Plessis ran out in tandem in Newcastle.





The Hendrikses' inclusion are the only changes in the backline, while there are five changes in the starting pack: Johan Grobbelaar starts at hooker while Thomas du Toit returns at tighthead prop, with Ox Nche retaining his place at loosehead.





The team boasting 17 Rugby World cup winners also features a new lock combination of the fit-again Jean Kleyn and Franco Mostert, while the only change in the loose trio is at flanker, where Elrigh Louw replaces Pieter-Steph du Toit (shoulder) and will start alongside captain Siya Kolisi and No 8 Jasper Wiese.





Flanker Cameron Hanekom is set to become the 12th Springbok to make his Test debut this season after being named on the replacements’ bench. Should he take the field, he will become the 52nd player to feature for the team this season.





"This is our last match of the season, and we are determined to finish the year on a positive note," said Erasmus, who has overseen victories over Scotland (32-15) and England (29-20).





"We selected a squad that shows a good mix of experience and youth, which is crucial as we look to maintain some consistency in selection, while at the same time giving guys like Jordan and Cameron, who have been exceptional at training on tour, a chance to show us what they can do," said Erasmus.





"Cameron also offers us a few options at loose forward as he can play No 6, No 7 and No 8, and that will be valuable with two locks on the bench."









