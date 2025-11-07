Hamilton dismisses Ferrari exit claims





The seven-time champion has gained an unwanted record after going 20 races without a podium finish, the longest in Ferrari history, and is only sixth in the drivers' championship with 146 points, 64 fewer than team-mate Charles Leclerc.





Following another disappointing outing at last month's Mexico City Grand Prix, where he was hit by a harsh 10-second penalty in the race, rumours began to circulate that he could be replaced by 20-year-old Briton Oliver Bearman, a Ferrari protege currently with Haas.





Bearman, who finished fourth in Mexico and has enjoyed a strong rookie season, also dismissed talk of him succeeding Hamilton as unrealistic.





Hamilton, 40, said: "I have a pretty long contract. Normally, when you do a contract, it's usually the year before (that) you start to talk about it. And I'm a little bit far from that right now."





Rumours about Hamilton intensified during a roller-coaster season with Ferrari that has seen him fail to gain a podium finish –- he has never failed to score fewer than five before in his previous 19 years in F1 -– and push for changes in Ferrari's working practices.





This has been accompanied by speculation about the future of team boss Fred Vasseur and added to by the recent departure from Ferrari of his former performance engineer Riccardo Corte.





Hamilton was more forthcoming on Thursday about his call for the sport's ruling body the International Motoring Federation (FIA) to upgrade penalty procedures, following several controversial incidents in Mexico.





Hamilton was the only one of several drivers who cut across the grass and rejoined the track who was punished. He said there was a lack of clarity and transparency.





"I think that's probably part of the big issue of transparency and accountability, and also the secrecy of decisions made in the background," he said.





"It's something which definitely needs to be tackled and done in the background, but I don't know if they're aware of the way that their decisions can ultimately steer careers and decide a championship, as you've seen in the past. Some work needs to be done."



