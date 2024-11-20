Guardiola set to extend stay as Man City boss - reports

Guardiola has won six Premier League titles and the club's first ever Champions League since arriving at the Etihad in 2016.





The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach's current contract expires at the end of the season.





There had been speculation that Guardiola's time could be coming to an end with City facing an uncertain future due to an ongoing hearing over 115 breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations.





The club's director of football Txiki Begiristain, a close ally of Guardiola, has confirmed his departure at the end of the season.





The Athletic reported that the 53-year-old will pen a one-year extension to his deal with the option for another year.





ALSO READ:



