Galthie lauds France's remarkable attacking display against Ireland





A brace of tries from Louis Bielley-Biarrey and one from mercurial fly-half Matthieu Jalibert helped France storm into a 29-0 lead before taking their foot off the gas and allowing Ireland back into the match, before winger Theo Attissogbe put some gloss on the victory late on.





"In an attacking sense, with the ball, the team played with great accuracy," Galthie said.





"It was one of the most accurate attacking performances in a long time, despite the weather conditions.





"The variety between kicking and keeping the ball in hand was remarkable."





Playing together for only the second time since the 2023 Rugby World Cup, half-backs Antoine Dupont and Jalibert made light of the rain to continuously probe Ireland for weaknesses.





Both helped create a try with a deft chip over Ireland's rush defence.





"We switched well between our forwards and the backs," said captain and scrum-half Dupont, who was making his first appearance for France in 11 months following a cruciate knee ligament injury.





"Despite the conditions, we managed to be accurate technically and passed the ball and worked it wide.





"It's largely positive, even though we had that little lull that we need to work on."





Overall, though, he said that it was "a good sign of what's to come".





With the game all but won on 50 minutes with France leading 29-0 -- lock Charles Ollivon had also scored -- Galthie changed five forwards in one fell swoop and France started to lose their way.





Replacement forwards Nick Timoney and Michael Milne both crossed to raise concerns amongst the home fans that Ireland could rumble up a head of steam and make a fist of things.





But France steadied the ship and Attissogbe's try clinched a commanding victory.





"We were playing Ireland, after all," said Galthie.





The Irish began the day ranked fourth in the world, one place above France.





"You have to be humble at this level, you have to accept that you'll make mistakes.





"We made some mistakes but not many compared to the things that came off."