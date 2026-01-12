'Fragile' Man Utd hit new low with FA Cup exit





Managerless, out of both domestic cups at the first hurdle for the first time since 1981-82 and sitting a disappointing seventh in the Premier League, United have rarely been at a lower ebb in their history.





Caretaker boss Fletcher, who stepped up from his role as United's Under-18 coach after Ruben Amorim's dismissal on Monday, experienced the club's glory days as a midfielder under legendary manager Alex Ferguson.





But those trophy-filled years seem a lifetime ago for Fletcher and the furious fans who filled the air with boos throughout the 2-1 loss against Brighton.





United's first FA Cup third round defeat since 2014 underscored the litany of problems scarring the club at present.





For now, United's hierarchy plan to hire an interim boss until the end of the season, buying them time to search for Amorim's permanent successor.





Former United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who failed in his first spell in charge, and Michael Carrick, a decorated ex-United midfielder sacked by second tier Middlesbrough this season, have been linked with the temporary post.





Few have faith that United will hire the right manager after Amorim lasted just 14 turbulent months following the equally chaotic reign of Erik ten Hag, who was axed in 2024.





United supporters gave their verdict on the shambolic state of their club by chanting against co-owners Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazer family throughout the Brighton defeat.





And with tricky games against Manchester City and Premier League leaders Arsenal next for United, the atmosphere could be even more toxic by the time they host Fulham on February 1, when the '1958 Group' plan a demonstration against the ownership.





- 'Dig deep' -





United face a 40-game season, their lowest number of matches in a single campaign since before the First World War.





Three points adrift of the Premier League's top four, with fifth place likely to bring qualification for next season's Champions League, they can still salvage a modicum of respect by returning to Europe's elite club competition.





But Fletcher acknowledged the lack of belief in the dressing room at present is a hinderance to United's hopes of getting back on track.





"You could see the players are fragile but they've got to respond. Confidence is one of the most powerful things in football so when you don't have it, you have to dig deep and then the confidence comes back," he said.





"It's over to them, they need to make sure that they have got a lot to play for this season. This team is still good enough to achieve success this season, but they have to dig deep."





United defender Diogo Dalot confirmed Fletcher's feeling that the club's turmoil has affected the team's morale.





"It's really difficult," Dalot said. "It's always a period that you have to find ways to solve problems really quickly.





"Overall, very disappointed because we wanted to go through. We have to adapt and go again."





Despite the funereal atmosphere at the final whistle, Fletcher insisted United fans will get behind the players if they show more spirit.





"Out of cups, only Premier League games to play for, the fans weren't happy at the end, but they have every right to air their grievances. It wasn't toxic, but they showed their disappointment," he said.





"I'm sure if the payers show the right reaction, the fans will get behind them like they always do because there is still a lot to play for in the Premier League this season."





United are four games without a win and have tasted victory just once in their last seven games.





Fletcher may not be in charge by the time bitter rivals City visit Old Trafford on Saturday, but he knows a rough road lies ahead for whoever replaces him.





"They've just got to come together. It's only them in the situation and only them that can do something about it. It might not be pretty at times," he said.



