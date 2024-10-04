Former Wallaby O'Connor signs for Canterbury Crusaders

The 34-year-old fly-half, who made 64 appearances for Australia, struggled with injuries last season, which saw him largely relegated to a mentoring role at the Queensland Reds.

He opted out of a new contract with the Australian side, sparking interest from the 14-time Super Rugby champions who had their worst campaign in more than 20 years last season.

"When we heard he was available we reached out as we thought we could offer him something new and challenging," said Crusaders coach Rob Penney, who called O'Connor a "world-class and ambitious athlete".

"We have two exciting and talented 10s in Rivez (Reihana) and Taha (Kemara), and James brings a level of maturity that we believe will complement them exceptionally well."

O'Connor said he was excited to test himself in a new environment.

"My whole career I've heard so much about the Crusaders culture and innovation," he said.

"So to experience it first hand and learn a new way of playing the game is something I'm really looking forward to."

The new Super Rugby season kicks off in February.