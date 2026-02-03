 Fit-again Dupont returns to France team to face Ireland
Updated | By AFP

Star France scrum-half Antoine Dupont will make his return to the team to face Ireland in the Six Nations after head coach Fabien Galthie on Tuesday named him as captain.

Dupont has not played for France since tearing his cruciate knee ligament against Ireland in March during last year's Six Nations tournament.

The 29-year-old made his competitive return after eight months out for club side Toulouse in November.

Anthony Jelonch is given the nod at No 8 with Gregory Alldritt dropped from the squad, while Theo Attissogbe comes in at right wing with France's record try-scorer Damian Penaud axed over defensive concerns.

Matthieu Jalbert will start at fly-half for Thursday's game with Dupont's Toulouse half-back partner Romain Ntamack out injured.

Dorian Aldegheri will start at tight-head prop with Uini Atonio forced to retire after suffering a heart-attack last week, and Regis Montagne on the bench.

Team (15-1)

Thomas Ramos; Theo Attissogbe, Nicolas Depoortere, Yoram Moefana, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont (capt); Anthony Jelonch, Oscar Jegou, Francois Cros; Mickael Guillard, Charles Ollivon; Dorian Aldegheri, Julien Marchand, Jean-Baptiste Gros

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Rodrigue Neti, Regis Montagne, Hugo Auradou, Emmanuel Meafou, Lenni Nouchi, Baptiste Serin, Kalvin Gourgues

