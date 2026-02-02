Fiji top sevens standings after comeback win in Singapore





New Zealand earlier produced a dominant win over arch-rivals Australia in the women's final.





Fiji beat France for third place in the opening two legs of the 2025–26 series in Dubai and Cape Town, but trailed in Singapore after the Europeans took a 12–0 half-time lead through tries by Jordan Sepho and Paulin Riva.





The Fijians hit back in the second half with converted tries from Viwa Naduvalo, Kavekini Tanivanuakula and Pilipo Bukayaro to seal a 21–12 win.





It was their second consecutive victory in Singapore after beating Kenya last year and moved the South Pacific side to the top of the men's standings on 58 points, four ahead of second-placed New Zealand.





"In these kind of games, some people give up, some people have given up, but I would like to thank the boys for working hard and keeping the tempo," said Fiji captain Jeremaia Matana.





"I can't say that we are the best, but yeah, all the teams are great and... maybe its our time," he said.





The All Blacks Sevens claimed third place after a late try by Michael Manson helped them come from behind to edge South Africa 14-12 in the bronze medal match.





New Zealand's women claimed the gold medal after running in six tries in a 36-7 trouncing of Australia.





Aiming to avenge their December Cape Town final loss to their arch-rivals, the Black Ferns Sevens surged to a 24-0 halftime lead with two tries from Jorja Miller and one each by Jazmin Felix-Hotham and Mahina Paul.





Felix-Hotham added her second try after the interval, and Katelyn Vahaakolo also went over for New Zealand, while Bienne Terita got a late consolation try for the Australians.





Canada finished third in the women's tournament after an extra-time try by Olivia Apps secured a 24-19 win over the United States.





The teams now head to Australia for the next event in the series in Perth next weekend.



