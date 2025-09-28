Feinberg-Mngomezulu scores 37 points as Springboks top table

The fly-half claimed three tries, kicked eight conversions and sloted two penalties for South Africa, who lead New Zealand by one point with one round remaining.

The 23-year-old's haul bettered by two the 35 of retired full-back Percy Montgomery for the Springboks against Namibia.

Flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit scored two tries for the home team, who dominated the second half after leading 25-23 at half-time.

Had Feinberg-Mngomezulu not stolen the show at Kings Park in the Indian Ocean port city, Du Toit would have been a candidate for the player of the match award due to his powerful ball carrying.

Other try scorers for South Africa were hooker Malcolm Marx, winger Cheslin Kolbe, scrum-half Morne van den Berg and substitute back Manie Libbok.

Argentina fly-half Santiago Carreras slotted three penalties and two conversions, and centre Santiago Chocobares and substitute back Tomas Albornoz scored tries. The Pumas were also awarded a penalty try.

"It was a nice to finish with a win in our final home match of the season. There was a good vibe in the team and I am very happy," said Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

"We tried to play transition rugby and attack when the opportunities arose and I think we kept the balance well between kicking and running with the ball."

South Africa captain and flanker Siya Kolisi said: "It was a tough start against a proud team who were still in the competition. We made a lot of mistakes and they took their opportunities.

- 'Stupid errors' -





"The message at half-time was to stop the stupid errors and giving away penalties. We were able to compose ourselves in that second half having recognised our mistakes and ill-discipline.

"I believe we responded well in the second half. We just tried to get out of our 22 and take our scoring opportunities when they arose.

"It is going to be hard next weekend because Argentina are strong fighters. But we promise to give our best."

Argentina twice led by five points in a first half that came alive in the closing stages after the early exchanges were dominated by penalties and box kicks.

South Africa suffered a double blow just before half-time when they conceded a penalty try, and Marx was yellow-carded for his role in the collapsed maul that led to it.

But the Springboks still had time for Feinberg-Mngomezulu to score his second try and convert it for a two-point advantage at the break.

After a close, tense, opening half, South Africa took control to score a further six tries as the Pumas' resistance crumbled under constant pressure.

South Africa have 15 points after five rounds, New Zealand 14, Australia 11 and eliminated Argentina nine ahead of the final matches on October 4.

The Wallabies host the All Blacks in Perth, then the Pumas will face the Springboks again, in a match to be staged in London rather than the South American nation for commercial reasons.

Another bonus point victory for South Africa against Argentina at Twickenham will ensure they retain the southern hemisphere championship.

It would be a third Rugby Championship title for the Springboks in a competition which has been dominated by New Zealand with nine victories. Australia have been champions once.