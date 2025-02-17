Excitement aplenty around 74th Dusi

The race will once again provide paddlers with the ultimate test of mind, body, and spirit as they navigate their way from Pietermaritzburg to Durban over three days this week.





Despite the numerous challenges that the race faces, Dusi chairman Doug Gow speaks to the resilience of the event and the importance of it in the national canoeing landscape.





"The Dusi Canoe Marathon continues to show its relevance on the national canoeing calendar, and we will once again provide paddlers with the ultimate Dusi experience," Gow said.





"The organising team have put in many hours of work to get to this point,, and we are excited about welcoming our 2025 Dusi paddlers this year.





"As with every year we have had our share of challenges, but the resilience of the Dusi and the paddlers that take part continues to shine through."





The race will get underway on Thursday morning from the Bishopstowe Country Club. It will be the third year in a row that the race has started here and uniquely it will start on a portage.





This year's Dusi will see another frantic fight for the podium places, however for Gow and his organising team, the general paddlers make up the most important part of the race.





"We must never lose sight of the rank-and-file paddler that puts in hours of training in order to make it to Durban. They are the true heroes of this race.





"They are the people that return year after year and have supported the race every year."





Paddling is unique in that elite athletes and day-to-day paddlers use the same river in the same conditions. Gow understands that having the elite element to the race continues to attract large amounts of attention.





"The elite athletes are also incredibly important, and they continue to blow us away with their continuing pursuit for perfection.





"To potentially see Andy Birkett win a record-equalling 15th Dusi title this year would be a significant moment in this race's illustrious history," Gow added.





The 74th edition of the iconic South African canoeing event through the Msunduzi and uMngeni valleys from Bishopstowe to Blue Lagoon, Durban takes place from Thursday, 20 February to Saturday, 22 February 2025.



