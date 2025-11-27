Erasmus basks in strength in depth as formidable Boks team named for Wales





Erasmus is missing a host of players who have returned to their clubs and provincial unions as the match falls outside the international window.





Newly-crowned World Rugby men's 15s player of the year Malcolm Marx, Thomas du Toit, Boan Venter, Lood de Jager, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Grant Williams, Handre Pollard, Manie Libbok, Jesse Kriel, Cheslin Kolbe and Edwill van der Merwe are all out of contention.





But in a display of the country's strength in depth, Erasmus was able to name a strong match-day 23 to take on Wales.





"We knew from the outset that we would lose players for this match due to their club commitments, and we are pleased with the quality of the team we’ve selected," said Erasmus.





"We've been rotating our players throughout the year, and this group has been together for close to five weeks, so many of these combinations are fully settled.





"I'd like to thank the provincial unions and clubs who released these players to represent the country this weekend, so we could field a strong side capable of finishing off our November tour on a high note."





Erasmus added: "We've used a total of 49 players in Test matches this season, which is a testament to the depth we have been developing with an eye on the 2027 Rugby World Cup."









South Africa (15-1)





Damian Willemse; Ethan Hooker, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Canan Moodie; Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Morne van den Berg; Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (capt); Ruan Nortje, Jean Kleyn; Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp





Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Zachary Porthen, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Eben Etzebeth, Marco van Staden, Ben-Jason Dixon, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach





Coach: Rassie Erasmus (RSA)



