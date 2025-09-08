Erasmus makes seven Springbok changes for All Blacks rematch





Several of South Africa's most decorated players have been dropped for Saturday's Test in Wellington, including lock Eben Etzebeth, fly-half Handre Pollard and centre Jesse Kriel, who was captain in the 24-17 loss in Auckland.





Erasmus warned he would make changes in the wake of what he called a "terrible" performance at Eden Park two days ago and stayed true to his word.





There are five alterations in a much younger backline, with Ethan Hooker to make his first Test start on the wing.





Talented playmaker Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu replaces Pollard while the long-established midfield combination of Damian de Allende and Kriel make way for Damian Willemse and Canan Moodie, who moves from the wing.





Veteran wing Cheslin Kolbe is the only back to start in the same position for a second week following the defeat which ended South Africa's four-match winning streak against the All Blacks.





The front row remains the same after a strong scrummaging performance but 136-Test veteran Etzebeth and Marco van Staden are replaced.





Joining the starting pack are lock Lood de Jager and flanker Jasper Wiese, who missed last week's Test while seeing out the end of a four-match suspension.





Kolisi will earn a 96th cap and is skipper again, having ceded that role to Kriel last week because of an injury doubt.





Erasmus described the new-look line-up as "exciting".





"We've maintained consistency in selection to a large degree in the last few matches but we'd like to see what some of the players can do against the top-ranked team in the world," he said.





"This is a vital match for our Rugby Championship campaign, and we feel some fresh legs and energy are what we need to come away with the desired result."





South Africa have lost two of their three Rugby Championship matches after a win and a defeat in home Tests against Australia.





Erasmus said an improvement from the error-filled Auckland display was critical.





"After the disappointing performance we delivered in the opening stages of that match, we know we need to be much more effective in all departments," he said.





"We'll leave no stone unturned to fix those errors. There's no doubt that we have to deliver a proper 80-minute performance to do well."





South Africa (15-1):





Aphelele Fassi; Cheslin Kolbe, Canan Moodie, Damian Willemse, Ethan Hooker; Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt); Ruan Nortje, Lood de Jager; Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche.





Replacements: Marnus van der Merwe, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Wilco Louw, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Andre Esterhuizen.



