Erasmus makes late Springboks change as Nche injured
Updated | By AFP
South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus has been forced into a late change to his starting XV to face Argentina on Saturday as prop Ox Nche has been ruled out due to a "niggle".
Boan Venter has been promoted from the substitutes' bench to start at loosehead in Nche's place with Marco van Staden drafted into the matchday 23 for the Rugby Championship clash in Durban, SA Rugby said in a statement on Friday.
The switch means that Jan-Hendrick Wessels, originally picked as back-up hooker, will serve as the understudy to Venter, with Van Staden providing cover for hooker Malcolm Marx, SA Rugby said.
Wessels can play either as a prop or a hooker. Van Staden, another versatile operator, can line up at flanker.
Erasmus had already made two personnel changes and one positional one to the team that inflicted a record defeat on New Zealand in the previous match.
Injuries sustained by full-back Aphelele Fassi and lock Lood de Jager in the first half of a 43-10 hammering of the All Blacks in Wellington mean they miss the clash against the Pumas.
Veterans Damian de Allende, at centre, and lock Eben Etzebeth have come into the starting XV.
With two rounds remaining, Australia are the surprise Championship leaders with 11 points, South Africa and New Zealand have 10 each and Argentina are on nine after all four teams won two and lost two of their opening four matches.
Team (15-1)
Damian Willemse; Cheslin Kolbe, Canan Moodie, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker; Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt); Ruan Nortje, Eben Etzebeth; Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx, Boan Venter
Replacements: Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Wilco Louw, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Morne van den Berg, Manie Libbok, Andre Esterhuizen
Coach: Rassie Erasmus (RSA)
