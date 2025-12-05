Erasmus extends Springbok contract until 2031

It means the double Rugby World Cup-winning coach will remain with the Boks until after the 2031 Rugby World Cup in the USA.





“This decision reflects not only Rassie’s remarkable track record of success, but also the enduring impact he has made in shaping the identity of our game,” SA Rugby President Mark Alexander said at a general meeting of member unions.





“Under his leadership, the Springboks have achieved historic milestones, consistently setting the standard for performance on the global stage. He has refined a style of play that is uniquely suited to our strengths – combining physicality, tactical intelligence and resilience – and in doing so, has ensured that South African rugby remains both distinctive and formidable.





“Beyond results, his tenure has been defined by vision and consistency. He has instilled a culture of accountability, unity and belief that resonates across our players, management and supporters. His ability to adapt, innovate and inspire has positioned South African Rugby as a benchmark for others, while safeguarding the traditions and values that make our game a source of national pride.”





Erasmus, a former Springbok captain, was first appointed as Director of Rugby in 2018.





Under his guidance, South Africa won successive Rugby World Cups in 2019 and 2023.





In 2024, his title changed to Springbok head coach, and he has not only overseen South Africa winning the Rugby Championship in the last two years, but they have also finished the last three seasons as the top-ranked team in the world.





“This was a quick and easy conversation to reach an agreement. I have always said that I would find it hard to coach any other international team, and I’m very happy to continue as long as the South African public wants me,” Erasmus said.





“Although this is a long-term agreement, we’re not looking beyond a really tough 2026 schedule right now.”



