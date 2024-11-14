England will not change 'DNA' against Springboks

England have suffered painful defeats against New Zealand and Australia this month and have the daunting task of facing the back-to-back world champions on Saturday.





It took a long-range penalty from Handre Pollard to sink Steve Borthwick's men when the rivals last met in a ferocious 2023 World Cup semi-final that has turned this weekend's meeting into a grudge match.





England excelled at the Stade de France with a low-risk kicking strategy that was brilliantly executed but, in the words of wing Tommy Freeman, their ambition now is to "play big with our chests out".





And Slade said they must be brave -- even against the powerful Springboks.





"We are not going to shut up shop and go away from what we are trying to do," the veteran Exeter centre said.





"We have got a DNA of how we want to play, how we want to attack and how we want to defend.





"We have a specific way we want to play each week, catered to each team, but we have got our DNA in what we are trying to be about, which is ever-present."





LISTEN: 'TO THE LAST DROP' PODCAST



