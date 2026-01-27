England must set new standards to win Six Nations, says George

Steve Borthwick's men are second favourites for the Championship behind France, who they face in what could be a title shoot-out in the final match of the tournament on March 14.

"We're in a good spot, there's no hiding that," said George, who last week announced he would retire after the 2027 World Cup.

"We welcome the expectation because it's a compliment for what we've done and what we've achieved over a short period of time, but it also keeps us on our toes because we know we can't be complacent and can't rely on previous performances."

England begin their campaign at home to Wales on February 7 before stiffer tests away to Scotland, where they have not won for six years, and at home to Ireland.

"We know that if we are the same team as we were for the last 11 games, it's not going to be good enough, so our focus over the next two weeks is to become a better team," added George.

"We have to set a new tone and new standard and play with a new intensity and in a way we're proud of."

The Saracens hooker was speaking at the Six Nations launch in Edinburgh in place of captain Maro Itoje, who has been grieving the death of his mother Florence.

George's own mother Jane was diagnosed with cancer on the day he was appointed England captain in early 2024 and then died in February during the Six Nations.

"It's horrible news, I've been through it myself. It's a hugely-challenging time for him and a hugely-challenging time for his family," said George.

"The way he has carried himself over the last few months has been incredibly impressive. The important thing is that he's been given enough space to mourn and grieve."