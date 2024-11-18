End of an era as Nadal aims for winning Davis Cup farewell

Nadal, 38, has battled injuries over the past few years and the extent to which he can compete for his country is unknown, but all eyes will be on the 22-time Grand Slam winner.





The veteran led Spain to victory in Madrid five years ago -- the last time they won the trophy and Nadal's fourth.





"First off, we'll have to see how I feel in training and, if I really don't feel I have a chance to win the singles, I'll be the first to not want to play," Nadal said at the weekend.





"If I don't feel ready, I'll be the first to speak to the captain (David Ferrer). I've already told him on a few occasions not to make any decisions based on the fact that it's my last week as a professional tennis player."





French Open and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz will be Spain's leading player and his presence offers Nadal a real chance of retiring on a high note.





"Probably one of the most special tournaments that I'm going to play. Last tournament of Rafa, I'll be able to be next to him in the last moments on a tennis court for him," said Alcaraz who played alongside Nadal in doubles at the Olympics in Paris this year.





"I think it's most important for Rafa, for his last tournament. I really want him to retire with a title. It's going to be really, really emotional and a really special tournament for me."









- 'Nice adios' -





Representing Spain, Nadal also won singles gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and triumphed in the doubles at Rio 2016 alongside Marc Lopez.





But former world number one Nadal's injury setbacks in the twilight of his career have seen his ranking slump to 155.





The last of his 92 career titles came with his 14th French Open and 22nd major at Roland Garros in 2022.





He hasn't played a competitive singles match since losing to Novak Djokovic at the Paris Olympics in July. In 2023, he played just four times.





Many are hoping for Spain and Alcaraz to meet world number one Jannik Sinner's Italy, the defending champions, in the final, as the two young stars continue to build on a gripping rivalry.





Record 32-time champions the United States have selected a strong team spearheaded by US Open finalist Taylor Fritz and are also among the most likely contenders.





Tennis greats and stars from other sports are among those clamouring to watch Nadal's farewell, with career rivals Djokovic and Roger Federer among those expected to attend.





Spain face the Netherlands on Tuesday in the last eight, with the winner taking on Germany or Canada in the semi-finals.





"It's amazing that it might be the last match that Nadal plays," Dutch coach Paul Haarhuis said Sunday. "We hope to give him a nice adios!"









- Italy defence -





Italy ended a 47-year wait to win the Davis Cup again a year ago as they beat Australia in the final with Sinner their key player and are favourites to defend their title.





The Australian Open and US Open winner is still waiting for an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency against him to be resolved.





Sinner twice tested positive for traces of an anabolic steroid in March but the International Tennis Integrity Agency cleared him of blame in August.





The 23-year-old heads to Malaga buoyed by lifting the ATP Finals title in Turin on Sunday.





Italy face Argentina in the quarter-finals with the winner taking on the United States or Australia.





Captained by Lleyton Hewitt, Australia were runners-up last year and are second only to the US in Davis Cup triumphs, winning the title 28 times.





US star Fritz, runner-up to Sinner at the ATP Finals, is also eager to pay tribute to Nadal.





"When I was a kid, I'd be on the court pretending I'm playing the French Open. He's had a massive impact on my whole generation because we all grew up on watching him and Roger," said Fritz who will rise to a career-high four in the world on Monday.





The Davis Cup final takes place next Sunday with all matches held at the indoor hard-court Martin Carpena arena.