Emeris Comets ready to reach into unknown

Following two seasons in the FNB Varsity Shield where they competed in the final in both seasons, the Comets earned promotion to the Varsity Cup in 2025 and will make history as the first KZN-based tertiary institution to play in the competition.





Head coach Jeremy McLaren believes careful squad planning has been key to preparing for the demands of South Africa’s premier university rugby competition.





“I think you probably will be foolish not to make a few changes to your squad,” he said. “The nice thing is I’ve had a relationship with the majority of these players, either the guys that stayed with us, and then obviously from a union perspective.”





McLaren highlighted the importance of building depth ahead of a physically demanding tournament that runs alongside other competitions.





“The stats show that you need three layers per position to get through a Varsity Cup campaign.





"We know it goes hand in hand with the Currie Cup, so it’s a tough competition and we definitely needed to bring in some x-factor players to strengthen our squad. We do have a strong core left of the guys that actually helped us to get to the Varsity Cup.”





Reflecting on past challenges, McLaren noted how injuries affected preparations during last year’s USSA tournament but added that the squad now returns stronger.





“We had ten guys out due to injuries, so we couldn’t compete the way we wanted to, but we got an idea of what to expect. Those guys are back now, plus we’ve strengthened the playing group.”





The coaching staff has also been bolstered, with Sharks coach Mzamo “MJ” Majola assisting with scrums, alongside line-out specialist Jacques Dean, while McLaren continues to oversee the attack.





For McLaren, Varsity Cup represents more than just competition.





“It’s an incredible platform for players. Often you just need two or three years longer in your career to mature and find your pathway back into professional rugby. This is an opportunity to grab with both hands and build your future.”





That first match of the 2026 FNB Varsity Cup for the FNB Emeris Comets takes place at the UJ Stadium on Monday, 16 February.



