Dusi a go for Birkett and Fenn

2026 will be the first time that Birkett has the same partner as the previous K2 race since he won twice with Jason Graham in 2012 and 2014. Should the pair win next year, Matt Fenn will become the first two-time Dusi champion, apart from Birkett's multiple wins, since Lance Kime won the K2 race with Birkett in 2016.





With the 2026 N3TC Drak Challenge having been cancelled due to the current Foot and Mouth outbreak, Birkett won't have a January hit-out before Dusi and the 35-year-old says that he always enjoys some early river action leading into the Dusi.





"I know that the first time that I jump in a river at the start of the season, I'm rusty!" Birkett said. "I need a few paddles to get my river legs back get stable on the river again, so it takes a bit of time."





Looking ahead to the race, the Euro Steel duo of Birkett and Fenn are starting to get themselves in the Dusi frame of mind.





"We've started getting excited for Dusi, but it is still a while away; we've had to get our running started.





"Having paddled together two years ago it means that things will be a little more straight forward this year. You put so much work into the first race that you do together, and we've already done a lot of that work.





"We obviously have to train but we sit straighter in the boat and we know how one another races," Birkett added.





Heading into 2026, Birkett could become the first person in the 74-year history of the Dusi to win the race 15 times. The soft-spoken star has never chased records and has been outspoken about that; however, this milestone will make him the greatest the race has ever seen.





"I haven't given it any thought and with each year there are so many different variables that go into the race that it's not something that I am chasing.





"I paddle and paddle the Dusi because I enjoy it and I don't even contemplate that [potentially being a 15-time Dusi champion].





"If we start thinking about people's views, perceptions and why we are doing it, it's an unnecessary distraction," Birkett explained.





Three days on a river from Pietermaritzburg to Durban can throw up a number of challenges and for Birkett, he's been able to negotiate those challenges over the last 15 years the best and that's something he feels is crucial.





"It's always been a case of problem solving while we are racing and trying to stay calm because things get thrown at you all the time.





"What is going to be an advantage is that Matt also has a calm racing head on him, and he understands that it's a three-day race and you can lose a bit of time here and there but you want to keep mistakes down to a minimum," Birkett added.



