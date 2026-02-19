Dusi day one delivers on drama

The 27km stage proved to be a sprint to the line in the men's race with the lead changing a few times as Plastrading duo of Sbonelo Khwela and Msawenkosi Mtolo were right in the mix until the final few kilometres when the Euro Steel pair of Birkett and Fenn broke away to take the stage honours.

Khwela and Mtolo had bent their rudder which they had to stop and try and fix which cost them some crucial time. In the end they couldn't chase the race and made sure that they kept the lead pair within touching distance, a gap of 23 seconds.

Birkett and Fenn enjoyed the challenge

After the stage, Birkett was surprised by how open the racing was on a stage that saw the lead change hands on multiple occasions.

"That was exciting, I knew it was going to be close racing and we told ourselves that," 15-time Dusi champion Birkett said. "You never really mentally prepare for a cat and mouse race when you are running sub-4-minute kilometres down the hills with a boat on your shoulder!

"It came right down to the end where we managed to get a little bit of a gap on Msawe and Sbonelo. They were super strong today and it's awesome racing against guys that are going to give it a good go and hold nothing back."

For Fenn, it was a unique feeling being the in the position of chased as he and Birkett had to stave off the threat from behind them.

"I've never won a day one at the Dusi and I've always been the one chasing so it's really cool to be in the mix, and I love the cat and mouse game.

"It was hot out there and just trying to keep up with the guys is such a challenge but it's awesome to be able to race out here in this incredible race," Fenn added.

Coming home in second place was not what they wanted as they chase down the defending champions, but Khwela feels that they will have to change gears over the next two days to catch Birkett and Fenn.

"The race didn't go according to plan for us because we wanted to be first but there are two days to go and anything can happen," Khwela said. "There are two days to go, and we are looking forward to the next two days of racing."

Mtolo echoed his partners sentiments when he spoke about what can still happen with two days left in the race.

"We tried to keep Andy and Matt off our backs, but we had some boat issues where we bent our rudder at Finger Neck and then on Cabbage Tree, we tried to run away from them, but when we put in together, they helped us with our rudder and got a gap to the finish."

The women's race was a bit more straightforward

The ladies race was more one-sided as the Euro Steel pairs went head-to-head with the pre-race favourites Christie Mackenzie and Saskia Hockly finishing over a minute behind winners Abby Solms and Robyn Gronenink.

Groenink is only paddling her second Dusi Canoe Marathon but is well poised after day one, however her partners Solms said it was a day of hard racing.

"It was a brutal, fast day; not how I'm used to racing but that is how it should be and we pushed each other right down to the line," Solms said. "The race was tight until the bottom of Geoff's Road where we managed to get a little bit of a gap."

In the age group contests it was the Under 18 pair of Siyabonga Ndlovu and Sbonelo Dube who finished ninth overall to be the fastest boat in the Under 23 and Under 18 categories.

Angus Dick and Luke Swinny were second fastest Under 23 boat with Menzi Mthembu and Sbulelo Ngobese finishing third on day one.

Behind Ndlovu and Dube in the Under 18 contest was James Gotte and Melokuhle Ntombela in second and Keegan Vogt and Ryley Smith in third.

In the women's Under 23 race Amy Hullett and Saran Jones finished fourth overall and fastest Under 23 boat while it was Rachel van Deventer and Tyla Isaac in second and Jessica Behn and Jenna Goddard in third.

The second stage of the Dusi Canoe Marathon is the 42km Queen Stage from Dusi Bridge to Inanda Dam on Friday.

2026 Dusi Canoe Marathon - Day One Results

Overall

1 Andy Birkett/Matthew Fenn 1:53:31

2 Sbonelo Khwela/Msawenkosi Mtolo 1:53:54

3 Bongani Ntinga/Sandile Mtolo 1:56:09

4 Thabani Msia/Siyanda Gwamanda 1:56:51

5 Mthobisi Cele/Zamokuhle Meyiwa 1:59:42

6 Benjamin Mntonintshi/Siseko Ntondin 1:59:45

7 Thulani Mbanjwa/Shaun Rubenstein 2:00:42

8 Andrew Houston/Alan Houston 2:01:20

9 Siyabonga Ndlovu/Sbonelo Dube (U18) 2:02:27

10 Mpendulo Mthethwa/Sanele Mbanjwa 2:02:58

11 Hlelani Radebe/Wandile Luthuli 2:03:27

12 Lindokuhle Maphumulo/Jeremy Maher 2:04:07

13 Jacques Theron/Piers Cruickshanks 2:09:04

14 Stewart Little/Alex Masina 2:09:33

15 Robert Crichton/Marco Magni 2:10:16

Women

1 Abby Solms/Robyn Groenink 2:12:38

2 Christie Mackenzie/Saskia Hockly 2:15:00

3 Hilary Bruss/Bridgitte Hartley 2:25:53

4 Amy Hullett/Sarah Jones (U23) 2:35:17

5 Rachel van Deventer/Tayla Isaac (U23) 2:42:57

6 Jessica Behn/Jenna Goddard (U23) 2:52:11

7 Shannon Parker-Dennison/Caitlyn Odell 2:53:31

8 Nosipho Mthembu/Lesedi Bobo 2:56:25

9 Lorna Oliver/Debra Lewis 3:02:21

10 Tessa Salmon/Olivia Mckenzie (U16) 3:02:42

Under 23 Men

1 Siyabonga Ndlovu/Sbonelo Dube (U18) 2:02:27

2 Angus Dick/Luke Swinney 2:13:36

3 Menzi Mthembu/Sbulelo Ngobese 2:14:27

Under 18 Men

1 Siyabonga Ndlovu/Sbonelo Dube 2:02:27

2 James Gotte/Melokuhle Ntombela 2:10:40

3 Keegan Vogt/Ryley Michael Smith 2:10:45

Under 23 Women

1 Amy Hullett/Sarah Jones 2:35:17

2 Rachel van Deventer/Tayla Isaac 2:42:57

3 Jessica Behn/Jenna Goddard 2:52:11

Under 18 Women

1 Keira Hunter/Libby Ross 3:19:24