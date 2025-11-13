Dusi and Megapro strike up exciting partnership

This milestone year marks the beginning of a dynamic new partnership between the Dusi Canoe Marathon, Megapro, and MegaLive, combining expertise in event commercialization and live broadcasting to elevate the race’s reach and fan experience.





The 75th edition of the Dusi could see Andy Birkett become the first paddler in the history of the race to win 16 titles. A record that would eclipse the incredible feat of 15 wins achieved by the late Graeme Pope-Ellis.





Under this new collaboration, Megapro will drive the commercial framework — securing brand partnerships and maximizing exposure — while MegaLive will lead the broadcast production, ensuring that the action and emotion of this legendary race is captured and shared with audiences across the country.





For the first time in several years, the Dusi will once again be broadcast on television, bringing the race’s thrilling mix of endurance, teamwork, and adventure back to the homes of South Africans. The final day of the 75th Dusi Canoe Marathon will be covered live, offering viewers a front-row seat to the culmination of this world-renowned event.





“The Dusi has always been more than just a race — it’s a South African institution,” said Chairperson of the Dusi Organising Committee Doug Gow. “As we celebrate 75 years, we’re thrilled to once again share the spirit of the Dusi with the nation. This partnership with Megapro and MegaLive ensures that our story — and the stories of every paddler — reach a wider audience than ever before.





“The Dusi continues to be a race, and canoeing a sport, at the forefront of organic transformation and for people to see this success is another exciting element of this partnership.

“Elite paddlers are some of the most inspiring athletes around and we are excited to showcase their talents on a national stage.”





Megapro, a leader in sports commercial rights and event management, brings a proven track record of creating value for brands and sporting properties across the continent. Their collaboration with MegaLive will ensure world-class coverage and storytelling throughout the event.





“At Megapro we believe in the power of South African sport. To be able to play a part in uplifting an iconic South African event in the Dusi Canoe Marathon is a real privilege,” said Marc Jury, CEO of Megapro.





“At MegaLive, we are genuinely thrilled to have the opportunity to broadcast the Dusi Canoe Marathon once again in 2026. Bringing this iconic South African event back to TV screens is a challenge we eagerly embrace. We look forward to showcasing the remarkable passion, determination, and spirit of the athletes and communities that make this race so special,” said Sean Everett, CEO of MegaLive.





The 75th Dusi Canoe Marathon promises to be a celebration of heritage, perseverance, and innovation — a showcase of how tradition and technology can come together to reimagine one of Africa’s most iconic sporting events.