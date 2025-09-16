Duplantis thrives on Tokyo energy to break world record again

The US-born Swede delighted the Japanese crowd with a new mark of 6.30 metres as he defended his world title with ease and then went higher than any vaulter in history.

Duplantis won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, delayed a year because of Covid, but he did so amid ghostly empty stands with fans locked out to prevent the spread of the virus.

Fast forward four years and the scene could not have been more different, with over 50,000 inside the National Stadium roaring the 25-year-old on to glory.

Duplantis ran into the stands after clinching the record and the US-born Swede said the experience had "exceeded my wildest dreams".

He had almost broken the world record in that Olympic final in 2021, defying the near silence.

"I felt like I was really close the last Olympics here," he said.

"I think that the difference maker was being able to have the spectators and have the full energy of the crowd, because it was one of the best stadiums and atmospheres and experiences that I've ever had.

"I think that really helped towards the end when it was starting to get a little bit later and we're getting a little bit more tired," he added.

Duplantis had wrapped up this competition with a winning vault of 6.15m before raising the bar another 15cm.

He went clear on his third attempt for his 14th world record in a discipline in which he is totally dominant. It was his fourth world record in 2025 alone.

He sprinted off the mat onto the track and then bounded into the stands where he kissed his partner, Swedish influencer Desire Inglander, and embraced his father Greg, himself a former world-class pole vaulter, and mother Helena.

"The crowd was giving me a lot of really good energy," Duplantis said.

"It exceeded my wildest dreams and expectations of what it would be like jumping in this stadium with a with a full crowd."

- 'Stay on their throats' -

He has raised the event to new heights. In 2021 his personal best was 6.10m -- he has added 20cm since then.

The victory sealed a third world outdoor title for Duplantis, who is also the two-time Olympic champion, three-time world indoor gold medallist and three-time European champion.

Greece's Emmanouil Karalis, a rival of Duplantis since they were juniors, took silver with a best of 6.00m and Australian Kurtis Marschall claimed bronze with a personal best of 5.95m.

In a sign of their friendship, Karalis helped cool down Duplantis with an electric fan before his record attempts.

"I was pushed very hard by Emmanouil today, just a super tough competitor, really proud the way that he competed, not only today, but throughout the whole year," Duplantis said of his closest rival.

"I think it's really made me up my game and it made me be sharp throughout the the whole year."

Already one of athletics' most recognisable stars, Duplantis is likely to be one of the faces of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

He said his motivation will not drop as he chases even more glory.

"Every time I step on the track, I just have to make sure that I stay on their throats and win," he said.

"I want to do what I know that I'm capable of. So I feel like motivationally wise, it's not that much of a problem."