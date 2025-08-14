Dupavillon excited by new challenge

Dupavillon, who was schooled at Maritzburg College, has spent his entire professional career with the Dolphins and this season will be a big change for the fast bowler as he looks to push for national honours once again.

It's been a disruptive off-season for Dupavillon who recently had ankle surgery, however he is back with the squad and feels that there is a strong can-do attitude amongst the players and staff at the Tuskers.

"I am really looking forward to the new challenge and it's been good to be home this winter to be here training with the guys and getting to know them," Dupavillon said.

"I had surgery this winter so that put me out of the off-season, but I've joined the guys for pre-season and I'm really excited for this new challenge.

"Obviously there is ambition in this squad after recently being promoted and there's a lot of excitement about going into Division 1 and the goal is not only to stay up but to compete for trophies."

Dupavillon might have spent his domestic career at one team, however he's no stranger to franchise cricket and international domestic cricket so settling into a new environment takes some time but it's not something he's unfamiliar with.

"Playing for a new team is always a bit of a challenge at first, but with the way the modern cricketing world is going you've got to see it as 'a season here, a season there' or 'a tournament here, a tournament there' it's made it a lot easier.

"Having played against and with a lot of the guys in the past has made it a lot easier."

A new environment and challenge is often what a lot of players need to get the best out of themselves. For Dupavillon, the change is a welcome one even if it is fairly late in his career.

"Sometimes if you do play your whole career at one place you can stagnate, and you don't really grow. A move was always on the cards at some point in my career even if it might be later than some others."

The Pietermaritzburg Oval will bring with it different conditions and Dupavillon is looking forward to charging in again at a ground he knows well.

"I've always enjoyed bowling in Pietermaritzburg, even though it is one of the flatter decks. It's always felt like home with my time at [Maritzburg] College and I'm looking forward to what the season has in store," he added.

Dupavillon will play under Ahmed Amla at the Tuskers, and he's excited to work with someone that he crossed paths with in his early days as a professional cricketer.

"I'm in a weird place in my career where I feel I have a lot of years left but now all the coaches are people that I either played with or against," he laughed. "I never got to play with Ahmed, but I played in a few warm-up matches with the Dolphins when I was in matric and that was his last season.

"It's quite a full-circle moment in that he was leaving the game when I was starting and now, he's my coach," Dupavillon mentioned.