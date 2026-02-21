Doris says Ireland must pile pressure on England rising star Pollock

With both sides having won one and lost one of their opening two fixtures, this weekend's encounter is vital to their title hopes.

Pollock has been given his first Test start by England coach Steve Borthwick following seven dynamic displays off the bench, with the 21-year-old rising star selected at No 8 alongside Tom Curry and Ben Earl.

Ireland No 8 Doris will be joined in the visitors' back-row by the recalled duo of Tadhg Beirne and Josh van der Flier as his side seek to build on last weekend's tense 20-13 win at home to Italy.

Doris, asked Friday how best to neutralise Northampton loose forward Pollock, replied: "(By) cutting out time and space as much as possible. He's got the ability to make something happen from not a whole lot, so we're going to need to pressure him.

"As a back row, they (England) have got a lot of breakdown threats, but also the ability with ball in hand to make something happen so it's going to a good battle there."

Pollock, was alongside several Ireland internationals during last year's victorious British and Irish Lions tour of Australia.

- 'Big moments' -

Leinster skipper Doris missed the combined side's series against the Wallabies due to a shoulder injury suffered in his province's 37-34 European Champions Cup semi-final loss to Northampton last May, with Pollock among the Saints' try-scorers.

"I'd seen quite a bit of him (before that match)," Doris said.

"He's obviously scored a lot of very good tries. He's had some big moments and I'm sure he'll be hoping to do the same tomorrow.

"For us it's about putting him under pressure as much as possible, cutting out time where possible, and being connected around him."

Ireland coach Andy Farrell has made five personnel changes to his starting side, with the main talking point fly-half Jack Crowley's return at the expense of Sam Prendergast, who drops out of the matchday 23 entirely.

"The 10 (fly-half) has a big part in leading the attack during the week -- Jack's been great at doing that this week," said the 27-year-old Doris.

"He's an exciting attacking runner. He was very good last week when he came on and brought another level to our attack so I'm excited to see him with ball in hand and making things happen tomorrow."

Ireland were unconvincing in defeating Italy after starting the tournament with a decisive 36-14 loss away to reigning champions France.

England launched their Six Nations campaign by thrashing a woeful Wales only to suffer a 31-20 defeat by Scotland in last week's Calcutta Cup clash at Murrayfield.

Ireland have won five of their past six matches against England, with Doris saying: "There's always enough motivation playing against England.

"There's an eagerness to hunt them down, to get after them, to show what we're about."