Donald and Bradley tout respect, trade jabs at Ryder Cup opening





The ceremony, advanced from Thursday due to thunderstorms in the forecast on the eve of Friday's opening matches at Bethpage Black, had thousands of supporters cheering each team.





Europe captain Donald took the opportunity to stress that unlike US players who are paid to play, European Ryder Cup stars play for their legacy alone.





US captain Keegan Bradley, meanwhile, played up one of Europe's most bitter Ryder Cup moments as a galvanizing force for himself and the US team.





Since 1999, each US Ryder Cup player had received $200,000 for charities of their choice but that was raised this year to $500,000, $300,000 for charity and $200,000 as a personal stipend to use however each liked.





In contrast, Europe players told Donald they did not want to be paid to play in the Ryder Cup, some seeing that as Europe players loving the Cup more than their American counterparts.





"The Ryder Cup means so much to each and every one of us. It's unlike anything else in our sport," Donald said.





"It's not about prize money or world ranking points. It's about pride. It's about representing your flag, your shirts, and the legacy you leave behind.





"Time and again, we've shown that when we come together as one with a shared purpose, we can achieve remarkable things."





Europe captured the Cup in Rome in 2023 and hope to win this week for only the fifth time on US soil.





"Two years ago, we wrote a chapter in Rome. This week in New York, we aim to write history. We didn't come here just to be a part of the show. We came here to earn our place in Ryder Cup folklore," Donald said.





"The toughest roads lead to the greatest rewards. We are fueled by something money cannot buy: Purpose, brotherhood, and a responsibility to honor those who came before us, while inspiring those whose time is yet to come."









- 'Lit a fire in me' -





Bradley cited US pride and legacy, saying, "The Ryder Cup doesn't just test skill. It reveals souls."





Bradley thanked Europe players for "passion (that) elevates this competition" and pal Donald for "quiet strength and undeniable class."





But he also also recalled the 1999 "Battle of Brookline" moment when Americans celebrated a victory by dancing on a green before Jose Maria Olazabal had a long putt to deny a US clinch.





"I've never forgotten what it felt like to run on to that green at Brookline, watching a team come together in a way that changed my life," Bradley said.





"The moment lit a fire in me and this week that same Ryder Cup fire will fuel our team. It will drive us through every match, every moment and every challenge."





Both captains said they were bracing for a raucous but respectful crowd.





"We know the atmosphere this weekend will be electric, raucous, and yes, respectful," Bradley said. "That's part of what makes the Ryder Cup so special on both sides of the pond."





Donald tried to make the case his side could win over some support.





"New York is a place where if you show up with talent and a fighting spirit, the city will get behind you -- although maybe not if you're wearing European blue this week," he said.





"We know what awaits us. Bethpage isn't exactly shy. This is New York sports country, passionate, loyal, and ferociously loud, and rightly so.





"Fans here respect effort over ego. You show up for those who grind, for those who fight, and for those who rise to the big occasions. And you make us earn every cheer.





"We may not be your team, but we will give you something to respect, something to admire, and maybe by the end of this week, something to cheer for."





