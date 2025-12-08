Dominant Kaizer Chiefs held by Galaxy
Updated | By AFP
Kaizer Chiefs had a goal controversially disallowed and a penalty appeal ignored as they drew 0-0 at TS Galaxy on Sunday in the final Premiership match before a mid-season break.
Guinea-Bissau international Flavio De Silva appeared marginally onside when he received a pass and scored midway through the first half in Mbombela.
But the assistant referee raised his flag for offside, much to the frustration of Chiefs and most of the 25,000 crowd.
Chiefs believed they should have been awarded a penalty in the opening half with big screen replays showing Khulumani Ndamane fouling Dillon Solomons, but the referee waved play on.
Drawing lifted Chiefs one place to fourth, four points behind leaders and greatest rivals, Orlando Pirates. Galaxy remained eighth.
Chiefs dominated the match only to be denied by a string of excellent saves from Ivorian Ira Tape and wasted opportunities.
The Johannesburg outfit came close in the sixth minute of added time when a header from Angolan Inacio Miguel was just off target.
A minute into added time, Galaxy had their first goal attempt of the match. Slick passing set up Junior Zindoga to slam the ball against the post.
The Premiership will resume on January 20, two days after the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. South Africa are among the 24 title hopefuls.
