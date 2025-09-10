Dolphins stars snapped up in SA20 auction

There was drama aplenty during the auction that saw players from across the country fetch top prices for the fourth edition of the SA20.





From a Hollywoodbets Dolphins perspective, many of their top players were sold to the various franchises around the country with a handful being bought by Durban's Super Giants.





DSG has revamped their squad and have lost a number of their Dolphins stars but have acquired the services of Marques Ackerman, Eathan Bosch and Andile Simelane for the tournament.





Of the former DSG players Prenelan Subrayen was picked up by the Joburg Super Kings and will call the Wanderers home for the competition.





The defending champions MI Cape Town won the bid for Dolphins seamer Tristan Luus while the also acquired the services of Dolphins all-rounder Jason Smith.





One of the big surprises was Keshav Maharaj leaving Durban for the Pretoria Capitals. Maharaj, along with the young Bayanda Majola will join Maharaj in the nation's capital.





Also moving to the Pretoria Capitals is Dolphins opening batter Bryce Parsons who picked up a significant fee in the auction.





There are three Dolphins stars in the mix at the Paarl Royals. David Miller was retained by the Royals while Ottneil Baartman shifts from the Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Nqobani Mokoena gets his first SA20 contract.





DOLPHINS PLAYERS SOLD





Durban's Super Giants:

Eathan Bosch - R1.75 million

Marques Ackerman - R200 000

Andile Simelane - R200 000





Paarl Royals:

Ottniel Baartman - R5.1 million

Nqobani Mokoena - R200 000





MI Cape Town:

Tristan Luus - R650 000

Jason Smith - R500 000





Joburg Super Kings:

Prenelan Subrayen - R1 million





Pretoria Capitals:

Keshav Maharaj - R1.7 million

Bryce Parsons - R1.9 million

Bayanda Majola - R200 000



