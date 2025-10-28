Dolphins sign Nortje for T20 Challenge

The fast bowler, who was a critical part of the Proteas set-up both in red and white ball cricket, has been in the process of rediscovering his fitness and form and the Dolphins are excited to be a part of his return.





Nortje hasn't featured in a professional cricket match since the IPL in May with his last match for the Proteas being the T20 World Cup final in the West Indies in June last year.





Talking ahead of Dolphins debut on Saturday, Nortje is ready to get himself back on the field.





“Everyone has been very welcoming, and it’s been a great environment so far and I’m really looking forward to getting going with the competition,” Nortje said.





“From a personal perspective and a group perspective it’s going to be great to get back out on the park.”





Nortje has been on a long road to recovery having last played professional cricket in May. The 31-year-old has taken the recovery in his stride.





“I’m always positive, always motivated, and excited but when you get towards the end [of injury rehabilitation] you want to get going because you know what is around the corner.





“So, the last week or two have probably been more frustrating than the other months!





“It’s always been about trying to see the positives and working towards a new goal of being better than I was before so I’m really happy where I am now and it’s all about getting out there and getting some games under my belt.”





Dolphins coach Quinton Friend is excited that this plan has come together following a lot of discussion.





"It's massive for us as the Hollywoodbets Dolphins to rope in a bowler of Anrich's calibre," Friend said. "He's done some really special things on the international stage, in the IPL and in the SA20 so we know that he's coming with a lot of experience.





"T20 cricket is one of the formats that he's very good at and it's hugely exciting having someone like Anrich Nortje in our squad for the T20 competition."





KZN Cricket Union CEO Henrich Strydom believes that having the likes of Nortje in their ranks will hugely bolster the squad for the competition.





"We're incredibly excited to welcome a box office cricketer like Anrich Nortje to the Hollywoodbets Dolphins for the CSA T20 Challenge," Strydom said. "He's a proven match-winner at international level and will be a crucial part of the Dolphins squad for the competition.





"He is looking to make a return from injury and we're excited that he chose the Dolphins to relaunch his career after a long period out with injuries.





"It's fantastic to have our youngsters learn from someone like Anrich who has experience playing in T20 leagues around the world."





The Hollywoodbets Dolphins take on the Moothee Ram Tuskers in their opening match of the CSA T20 Challenge this Saturday at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium.



