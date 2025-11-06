Dolphins sign Du Plooy as overseas player for T20 Challenge

The left-hander joins the Dolphins off the back of the Canada Super 60 competition where he represented the Mississauga Masters. The ten over competition saw Du Plooy finish as the tournament’s top scorer from six innings.





Du Plooy comes with a huge wealth of experience with nearly 200 T20 matches to his name. He'll provide some crucial experience for the Dolphins who have a strong core of young players in their squad.





Speaking about his arrival, Du Plooy is excited to get going and is looking forward to linking up with his new squad.





"I'm really excited to be joining the Dolphins," Du Plooy said. "They're a team that I have always admired playing against and they have been a powerhouse of domestic cricket and very successful over the last five to ten years.





"It's going to be really cool to represent them this season."





The 30-year-old played a whole season of country cricket for Middlesex and then headed to Canada for the Super 60, so he's been keeping sharp ahead of his return to South Africa.





"I played in Canada after the season and that finished a few weeks ago but haven't played anything since then.





"I'm feeling physically ready to go and am looking forward to the T20 stuff and playing domestic cricket in South Africa again," he added.





Despite being from the Highveld, Du Plooy has a strong connection with KwaZulu-Natal so representing the Dolphins isn't a shock for him at all.





"Funnily enough when I was young and we used to come on holiday to Umhlanga we would go and support the Dolphins and the Sharks, so Durban and Kingsmead are very close to my heart.





"It's also the first ground I watched a test match at between South Africa and India.





"It's pretty surreal for me to be calling Kingsmead my home ground and I'm really excited to get going," Du Plooy added.





The Hollywoodbets Dolphins are in Potchefstroom when they face the North West Dragons on Friday before a home clash at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium against the Dafabet Warriors on Sunday.