Dolphins Ladies ready to rock the new season

The Dolphins have enjoyed an extensive off-season since June and are ready to hit the ground running in what is going to be another exciting season of action across the Hollywoodbets Pro 50 and Hollywoodbets Pro 20 competitions.





Dolphins head coach Angelique Taai says that the team has been very specific in the areas that they wanted to focus on in the pre-season.





"In June our main focus was getting the fitness levels up to speed and then we have jumped into the areas that we wanted to focus on in the pre-season," Taai said.





"From our analysis of last season, we recognised a few areas focus areas across all departments and have worked on making slight changes to elevate the players' games.





"With the hard work done I can't wait to see them players implement these changes on the field."





The Dolphins had a strong pre-season that included a lot of practice matches which Taai is grateful for.





"We must thank the Union, our CEO as well as Yash (Singh) for helping us have a week-long tour to Potchefstroom with the Dragons and then also having practice matches against Thailand.





"We couldn't have asked for more preparation and game time leading into the season and the team is very excited to get underway," Taai added.





Looking at the upcoming matches against the Lions, Taai isn't feeling any extra pressure facing the defending champions and wants her side to be positive.





"Cricket is unique. It's a new season and everyone starts from scratch. Both these teams - Dolphins and Lions have won a trophy each in the last two seasons." she mentioned. "For us it's about focusing on the basics and letting the result take care of itself.





"We want to stick to our processes, and I think we've covered all our bases going into the season.





"The focus for us is to concentrate on what we need to do and also to become a team that is hard to beat."





The Dolphins squad includes both newcomers to the Dolphins set-up with Miceala Andrews and Asakhe Nyovane both included in the squad travelling to Johannesburg.





Hollywoodbets Dolphins Squad vs DP World Lions:

Miceala Andrews, ⁠Nobulumko Baneti, ⁠Alexandra Candler (v/c), ⁠Jade de Figueiredo, ⁠Nicole De Klerk, ⁠Courtney Gounden, ⁠Ayanda Hlubi, ⁠Asamkele Kawu, ⁠Yasmeen Khan, ⁠Seshnie Naidu, ⁠Nosihle Sisanda Ngubane, ⁠Asakhe Nyovane, ⁠Zintle Mali (C), ⁠Kwanga Pinini.



