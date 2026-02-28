Dolphins fall to Breetzke magic in ODC opener

Having won the toss and elected to bat first, the Dolphins posted a competitive 279 for 7 from their 50 overs. The foundation was laid by Slade van Staden and Marques Ackerman, who steadied the innings after an early wobble.

Tshepang Dithole fell for five and Jon-Jon Smuts for 15 as the Dolphins slipped to 47 for 2 inside 11 overs. Van Staden countered positively, striking 10 fours in his 52 off 54 balls, while Ackerman matched him with a measured 52 from 58 deliveries. Their contributions lifted the visitors to 114 for 3 and kept momentum on their side through the middle phase.

Khaya Zondo added 39, but it was Hanu Viljoen who provided the impetus late in the innings. Viljoen’s 74 from 73 balls, including six fours and two sixes, ensured the Dolphins pushed towards the 280 mark. He found support from Eathan Bosch, whose brisk 23 not out off 19 balls helped squeeze valuable runs from the closing overs.

The Dolphins’ innings closed on 279 for 7, a total that looked defendable.

The Warriors’ reply began steadily before gaining serious traction through a match-defining third-wicket stand. After dismissing Jordan Hermann for 28 with the score on 50, the Dolphins briefly held the upper hand. Matthew Breetzke, however, produced an innings of the highest quality.

Breetzke struck an unbeaten 121 from 106 balls, peppering the boundary with 10 fours and four sixes. He found a powerful ally in Patrick Kruger, who finished unbeaten on 85 from 77 deliveries. Together the pair turned the contest decisively, first rebuilding from 74 for 2 and then accelerating through the latter half of the chase.

The Dolphins managed to remove Matthew de Villiers for 36 and picked up wickets at 85 for 3 and 109 for 4, but they were unable to break the Breetzke and Kruger partnership. As the required rate hovered within reach, the Warriors’ composure in the final ten overs proved decisive.

Jon-Jon Smuts was the standout with the ball, returning figures of 2 for 31 from his 10 overs. Ottniel Baartman claimed 1 for 47, while the rest of the attack toiled as the Warriors closed on 283 for 4 in 47.2 overs.

The Dolphins will take encouragement from their depth with the bat, yet the fine margins of one-day cricket were laid bare in a contest that slipped away in the closing stretch.

SUMMARY OF SCORE

Hollywoodbets Dolphins 279/7 (H Viljoen 74 S van Staden 52 M Ackerman 52)

Dafabet Warriors 283/4 (M Breetzke 121* P Kruger 85*)

Warriors won by six wickets