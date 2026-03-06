Dismal Spurs can still avoid relegation vows Tudor

Tudor's side squandered the first half lead given to them by Dominic Solanke as Palace struck three times in 12 minutes before the interval in north London.





Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven was sent off for a needless professional foul on Ismaila Sarr, who converted the resulting penalty.





Jorgen Strand Larsen scored Palace's second and Sarr struck again as the atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium turned toxic.





Languishing in 16th place, Tottenham are just one point above the relegation zone after third-bottom West Ham's win at Fulham on Wednesday.





With just one win in their last 13 home league games, Tottenham are in grave danger of playing in the second tier for the first time since 1977-78.





Interim boss Tudor has already faced calls for his sacking after losing his first three matches since replacing the axed Thomas Frank.





But the Croatian is adamant Tottenham's improved second half display showed the players still want to fight for survival.





"It was two games. After the red card, it was a second game. The second half we tried and I saw interesting things but I'm very disappointed like the fans," Tudor said.





"We need to work hard and believe. After this game, I believe more than I did before. I know that sounds strange but I saw something in the team.





"Even in the dressing room after the game. When we are complete and choose the right guys, I believe it will be good."





Tottenham have conceded two or more goals in nine successive league matches for the first time in their history.





They have lost five successive league games and are without a win in 11 consecutive top-flight matches for the first time since 1975.





ALSO READ: Arsenal stretch lead at top of Premier League as Man City falter





- 'Stop talking about pressure' -





Despite those wretched statistics, Tudor tried to accentuate the few glimmers of hope from the Palace debacle.





"I saw some good energy, some more passion. The fight was there," he said.





"There are nine games to play. (Cristian) Romero is coming back, (Kevin) Danso was good, maybe others will come back. We will be good when we are complete."





Van de Ven's dismissal sparked Tottenham's latest collapse, his panicked foul on Sarr serving as the perfect summation of the crisis gripping the club.





Tudor had arrived at Tottenham insisting they were 100 percent certain to avoid relegation.





But defeats to Arsenal, Fulham and Palace have made that bold claim look increasingly foolish.





Asked if the manner of Van de Ven's red card showed Tottenham are unable to cope with the stress, Tudor said: "We need to stop talking about pressure. This is not a topic to speak about. I will not speak any more about pressure."





Tottenham have spent only one season outside the top-flight since 1950.





They have nine games left to save themselves from an astonishing relegation, starting with their trip to Liverpool on March 15 before a vital clash with fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest.





Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke revealed that Tudor and his squad held crisis talks immediately after the match.





"We've just had a big conversation. We know the position we are in is definitely not where we want to be, so we need to figure out how we are going to get out of it as soon as possible," Solanke said.





"We know there's been difficulties, but we're not in a position to make any excuses anymore. We need to do the job on the pitch. It is easy to say we want to be better but we want to be better on the pitch.





"We need to fight and realise the position we are in."





Tudor did his best to stay positive, adding that he is not expecting the sack.





"I don't think in that direction. I have my job to do. Still nine games to play," he said.





"The message I said to the players is not public. I know it is not easy. It is a moment but it will pass."



