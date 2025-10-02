Disappointing Kaizer Chiefs run continues





The most popular club in the country began the league season with three victories, but have won only once in five matches since.





They had to come from behind to secure a point that lifted them one place to fifth, six points behind leaders and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns with two matches in hand.





AmaZulu, with former Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane in charge, remained ninth. Like Chiefs they have won just one of their last five league matches.





Zimbabwean Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya put AmaZulu ahead on 21 minutes with his fourth goal of the campaign. Mduduzi Shabalala equalised 11 minutes later.





On Tuesday, Orlando Pirates climbed five places to third by defeating TS Galaxy 2-0 in Soweto through goals by Evidence Makgopa, from a 20th-minute penalty, and Tshegofatso Mabasa in added time.





After beginning the league season with two losses, the Buccaneers have won five in a row under new Moroccan coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, a former Premier League defender with Fulham.





Under Ouaddou, Pirates last month won the first of four annual domestic competitions -- a knockout tournament between the top eight finishers in the previous Premiership.



