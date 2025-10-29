Depleted South Africa thump sloppy Pakistan in first T20I





Without seven frontline players, either rested or injured, the Proteas reached 194-9 with opener Reeza Hendricks hitting a 40-ball 60.





Pacer Corbin Bosch (4-14) and spinner George Linde (3-31) then led a disciplined bowling as Pakistan never looked like hunting down the target, folding for 139 in 18.1 overs.





The win gives tourists a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with the remaining matches on Friday and Saturday, both in Lahore.





Opener Saim Ayub hit four sixes and a four in his 28-ball 37. Down the order, Mohammad Nawaz knocked 20-ball 36 with two sixes and four boundaries.





A packed 16,000 crowd at Rawalpindi stadium were left disappointed when their favourite Babar Azam failed to cap a T20I comeback after ten months, falling for a second-ball duck.





South African captain Donovan Ferreira praised a team effort.





"I am very proud of the collective effort," said Ferreira. "We had a good powerplay batting effort and Linde finished it well."





Pakistan skipper Salman Agha rued poor batting.





"We didn't start well with the ball, but we pulled things back," said Agha. "With the batting, we are losing wickets quickly, and we need to have a quick turnaround."





Earlier, South Africa had a blazing start of 74 runs in the power-play and knocked 100 in just nine overs.





Hendricks put on 44 in just 3.5 overs with Quinton de Kock (23) after the tourists were put in to bat.





Hendricks's knock was studded with a six and five fours while De Kock smashed five fours in his 13-ball knock.





Hendricks continued to build up the innings, adding 49 for the second wicket with debutant Tony de Zorzi who scored a brisk 16-ball 33 with a six and five fours.





Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, who took 3-26, stopped the flow of runs by dismissing De Zorzi, Dewald Brevis (nine) and Ferreira (ten).





Hendricks finally fell in the 18th over after scoring his 18th T20I half-century.





Linde gave the final touches to the innings with a rapid 22-ball 36 with a six and four fours.





Pakistan players wore pink kits to spread breast cancer awareness while South Africans wore pink ribbons.





