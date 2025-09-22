De Kock does retirement U-turn

De Kock retired from ODI cricket in 2023 and played his last T20 for South Africa in 2024 at the T20 World Cup and will return to the national set-up.





The 32-year-old has been selected in both the ODI and T20 squads for the tour with Aiden Markram set to lead the side in the test matches while Matthew Breetzke will captain the team for the 50 over portion of the tour.





David Miller will be the T20 captain as the Proteas shift responsibility around given the long-term injury to Temba Bavuma.





“Temba’s calf strain will unfortunately keep him sidelined for six to eight weeks, but the focus is on giving him the best chance to be fully ready for the India tour in November," Convenor of Selectors Patrick Mohoney said in a CSA statement.





"“We have had to contend with a number of injuries in recent months, and it has been important for the medical and management teams to work closely together to ensure we continue to field the strongest possible squads. While injuries are never ideal, they also create opportunities for other players to step up, which is an important part of building that depth across all formats."





Speaking about the absence of captain Bavuma and the return of De Kock, head coach Shukri Conrad says it's bitter-sweet.





"“Naturally, we are disappointed not to have Temba available. He has been such an important leader and batter for us in the Test side, and his presence on and off the field will be missed. At the same time, the majority of the Test squad have experience of playing in the subcontinent and understand the demands that come with it, so I’m confident they will embrace the challenge.





"Quinton’s return to the white-ball space is a major boost for us. When we spoke last month about his future, it was clear that he still has a strong ambition to represent his country. Everyone knows the quality he brings to the side, and having him back can only benefit the team."





The Test squad will convene for a two-day camp at the Centre of Excellence in Pretoria from 05 - 06 October, before their departure to Lahore from OR Tambo International Airport on 07 October.