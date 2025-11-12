 De Jager to miss rest of Bok tour after copping four-match ban
By AFP

South African lock Lood de Jager will miss the rest of the Autumn Series of internationals after copping a four-match ban for a no-arms tackle a win over France at the weekend.

Lood de Jager playing for South Africa against Australia
AFP

De Jager received a red card for a first-half shoulder charge on France full-back Thomas Ramos in what turned out to be a 32-17 victory for the Springboks in Paris on Saturday.


The second rower will miss South Africa's matches against Italy, Ireland and Wales, as well as his club Wild Knights' Japan League One match against Brave Lupus in December.


