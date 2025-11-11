Cristiano Ronaldo says 2026 World Cup 'definitely' his last

The 40-year-old forward, with more than 950 club and international goals, also said he would retire from football in "one or two years".

"Definitely, yes," he told a Saudi forum by video link, when asked if 2026 would be his World Cup swansong. "I'm gonna be 41 years old and I think it will be the moment."

Ronaldo, who began a lucrative stint at Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr in 2023, also elaborated on comments last week when he said he would retire "soon".

"Let's be honest, when I mean soon, it's probably one or two years I'll still be at the game," he said.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is targeting a sixth World Cup next year. He came closest to lifting the trophy in 2006, when Portugal lost to France in the semi-finals.

Portugal have yet to qualify for the 2026 tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico, but can secure their spot if they beat Ireland on Thursday.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United for a second time in late 2022, a move that heralded a influx of late-career stars to the oil-rich kingdom.

Saudi Arabia, which is spending big on sports and entertainment as part of its economic diversification plan, was named as host of the 2034 World Cup last December.