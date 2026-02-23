Comets out to impress in Varsity Cup round two

The Comets fought valiantly in their outing against FNB UJ last week and finished the match with some momentum despite the result not going their way.





They will be hoping to take that momentum into Monday's fixture against an Eagles side that beat FNB CUT in their opener last week in Bloemfontein.





Implimenting the lessons learnt last week





After their first match last week, coach Jeremy McLaren knows that there were some important lessons learnt for his team.





"The most important take away from last week was that there are small margins before the score line can run away from you," McLaren said. "Small errors can cost 15 to 20 points in this competition.





"We aren't going to change much from our side because we scored seven tries and we didn't really play much attacking rugby.





"We got two maul tries and two tries were scored by the outside backs so we want to make sure we play more rugby against Pukke."