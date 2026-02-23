Comets out to impress in Varsity Cup round two
Updated | By POD Media
The FNB Emeris Comets will be out to impress when they take on FNB NWU Eagles in their second match of the 2026 FNB Varsity Cup on Monday afternoon in Potchefstroom.
The FNB Emeris Comets will be out to impress when they take on FNB NWU Eagles in their second match of the 2026 FNB Varsity Cup on Monday afternoon in Potchefstroom.
The Comets fought valiantly in their outing against FNB UJ last week and finished the match with some momentum despite the result not going their way.
They will be hoping to take that momentum into Monday's fixture against an Eagles side that beat FNB CUT in their opener last week in Bloemfontein.
Implimenting the lessons learnt last week
After their first match last week, coach Jeremy McLaren knows that there were some important lessons learnt for his team.
"The most important take away from last week was that there are small margins before the score line can run away from you," McLaren said. "Small errors can cost 15 to 20 points in this competition.
"We aren't going to change much from our side because we scored seven tries and we didn't really play much attacking rugby.
"We got two maul tries and two tries were scored by the outside backs so we want to make sure we play more rugby against Pukke."
Speaking about the opposition, McLaren understands the threats that they pose, however he wants the focus to be internal.
"They have a big pack of forwards so we will want to move them around.
ALSO READ: Arsenal's Eze sinks Spurs again
"We want to make sure that we stick to our processes and remember that it's only game two this coming week and try and just get ten percent better," the coach added.
The Comets are coming to grips with the new laws
The Comets have had to adapt to the new laws of the Varsity Cup and McLaren believes that they are understanding the law changes better already.
"It's a big change from the Varsity Shield and you can see it in that UJ scored nine tries and we scored seven, but the difference was 20 points.
"It was a two try difference but those were worth 20 points. We just need to make sure that we know what is going on when teams attack from their own 22.
"The Power Play is also a strong tool as we scored off one of ours and they scored off one of theirs. It's just important to know when to take them and when not to take them," McLaren commented.
The Comets come into round two with a relatively clean bill of health, which is a positive for the side.
"We don't have any serious injuries from last week which is a positive for us despite the result not going our way.
"It's another exciting chance for the team to get that first win this week and then we'll build from there," McLaren said positively.
FNB Emeris Comets Matchday Squad v FNB NWU Eagles
1. Christoff Etzebeth, 2. Jacques Marais, 3. Soso Maseko, 4. Robert Everson 5. Kuhle Mthimkhulu, 6. Sphephelo Mbonambi, 7. Lifa Ncwana, 8. Juan Steyl, 9. Chris Els, 10. Drico Marx, 11. Edward Sigauke, 12. Mambo Mkhize, 13. Chris Horak, 14. Nkazimulo Mzolo, 15. Chijindu Okonta
Impact Players
16. Andrew Davis, 17. Thabo Njapha, 18. Nathi Ntuli, 19. Enzo van Niekerk, 20. Garren Muller, 21. Abande Mthembu, 22. MJ Schoeman, 23. Denilo Jordaan
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
Mexico in flames: Here’s why “Pray for Mexico” is trending worldwide
Why is “Pray for Mexico” everywhere right now? The death of El Mencho ha...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago
-
SA universities rethink exams and assignments as AI reshapes assessments
AI is reshaping university assessments in South Africa. From oral exams ...Danny Guselli 9 hours ago