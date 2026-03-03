Comets continue rise despite loss

The Comets scored twice but conceded four tries against the defending champions.





The opening salvos were evenly matched with the Comets looking for territory while UCT were happy to have ball in hand.





UCT Drew first blood





It took eight minutes before the first points were scored when UCT centre Kian Davis sped down the touchline to score.





Flyhalf Alex Vermeulen kicked the conversion and gave UCT a 9-0 lead.





Plenty of attacking intent from the Comets right up to the first Suzuki Strategy Break.





The Comets got a try of their own when Edward Sigauke beat a number of defenders to score which saw UCT in a 9-7 lead after 25 minutes.





It was the visitors that struck next on the half an hour mark when wing Lezane Davis scored in the corner.





Vermeulen converted to extend the Ikey Tigers lead to 16-5.





That’s how things would finish in the first half as the visiting side took the lead into the break.





It was a busy start to the second half as the Comets were forced to defend for a long period.





The Comets fought hard





They managed to repel UCT after a sustained period of pressure.





It took 17 minutes into the second half before the first points were scored.





It went to UCT winger Jack Benade who broke down the touchline to score.





Vermeulen was on target again off the tea to extend the UCT lead to 23-5.





The Ikey Tigers then got their fourth try through Adam de Waal after a strong period of pressure.





Vermeulen then added the conversion to extend their lead to 32-5 with 14 minutes left on the clock.





The Comets didn’t let up in their pursuit of points and they got a second try through replacement prop Thabo Njapha who barged over from close range.





The Comets threw everything they had at UCT in the last minutes, however they couldn’t breach the defence and the match ended 32-10.





SUMMARY OF SCORE

FNB Emeris Comets 10

Tries: Edward Sigauke, Thabo Njapha





FNB UCT 32

Tries: Kian Davis, Lezane Davis, Jack Benade, Adam de Waal

Conversions: Alex Vermeulen x4